advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

GitHub Sweetens Deal For Students With Developer Pack

The code repository is giving students credits or free access to a set of 14 developer tools.

GitHub Sweetens Deal For Students With Developer Pack
[Photo: Flickr user Yuri Samoilov]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

Long on a quest to teach aspiring engineers best practices, code repository GitHub on Tuesday released a set of 14 developer tools that gives students credits or free access to services, including payments platform Stripe, domain registrar Namecheap, and GitHub.

advertisement
advertisement

Though GitHub has offered educational discounts for years, it only formally launched its education site in February 2014, offering students and teachers free accounts and discounts to other services. GitHub’s educational program now has more than 100,000 students who collectively push code out more than 50,000 times a day.

“We want to help students get access to real-world tools, real-world experience to learn how to think programmatically and algorithmically and how to apply computing power to what they want to accomplish,” John Britton, GitHub’s education evangelist, told Fast Company.

Britton said it “was not a hard sell” to get participating companies on board, especially since GitHub would take care of the administrative work, including verifying students’ statuses. Currently, the GitHub Student Developer Pack is available to students ages 13 and older pursuing a degree, diploma, or certification. Down the line, the developer pack will be available to those enrolled in noncredentialed coding bootcamps as well, though Britton did not specify a time frame.

The full list of tools in the GitHub Student Developer Pack includes:

Atom, text editor
Open source

Bitnami, cloud host
Business 3 plan (value $49/month) for one year

advertisement

CrowdFlower, data collection platform
Access to the CrowdFlower platform ($2,500/month) and $50 in worker credit

DigitalOcean, cloud host
$100 in credit

DNSimple, DNS management
Bronze hosted DNS plan ($3/month) for two years

GitHub, code repository
Micro account ($7/month) with five private repositories while enrolled as a student

HackHands, live programming help
$25 in credit

Namecheap, domain registration
One year free .me domain name registration ($9/year) and one year free SSL certificate ($9/year)

advertisement

Orchestrate, databases as a service
Developer account ($49/month) while enrolled as a student

Screenhero, screen sharing
Individual account ($10/month) while enrolled as a student

SendGrid, email infrastructure
Student plan (normally $5/month) for one year

Stripe, mobile payments platform
Waived transaction fees on first $1,000 in revenue

Travis CI, integration and deployment system
Private builds (normally $69/month) while you’re a student

Unreal Engine, game development tools
Unreal Engine ($19/month) while enrolled as a student

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Based in San Francisco, Alice Truong is Fast Company's West Coast correspondent. She previously reported in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York and most recently Hong Kong, where she (left her heart and) worked as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life