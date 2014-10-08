Ask The Experts: Which Should I Care About–Promotions Or Job Satisfaction?

We turn to Leadership coach Lolly Daskal for answers.

Dear Fast Company,‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

I am currently in a supervisory position that is hailed to be a “stepping stone” to promotion. I have been there over a year now and can tolerate the work, but am not in love with it. I would like to do something that captures my interest a bit more.

I have been solicited for another position, which is much more interesting, but takes me off of the “fast track” to promotion grid.

I want to promotion eventually but I am not in a hurry. Am I delusional to think that I can skip around to less important positions and still get a promotion when I’m ready for it?

Part of me thinks that I have worked hard to get to where I am and I should strike while the iron is hot, maintaining my position. But the other part of me doesn’t want to pass up the more fun and interesting positions in the name of promotion.

How do I balance the work satisfaction with the drive to succeed?

Sincerely,

Quality vs. Quantity