Want To Win Meetings? Learn When To Stop Talking

Showtime Networks CFO Christina Spade spent much of her ladder-climbing career adhering to advice she gives younger employees: Speak up, and don’t be afraid to share your point of view.

Christina Spade

But now that she’s at the top, managing some 70 people, she has very different advice directed at entrepreneurs in the executive office: Embrace the power of silence.

Spade said she spent her entire working life making sure her voice was heard mostly in the accounting sector, where men often dominate many top roles. So in her first months back in 2012 as the new CFO at Showtime Networks, she felt comfortable taking center stage at meetings.

But, she learned that things are different when you’re an executive. It’s tough to find employees who are willing to give managers honest feedback. Often they’re trying to anticipate managers’ thoughts. And it’s even tougher to get good feedback on how the person at the top is doing.

To get around that, Spade had started asking employees directly to give her an “honest assessment of what I can do to improve.”

And one day, she got an unexpected criticism. She was told she “talked too much” in meetings. This gave her pause.

The thing is, you don’t get to the executive office without having a few opinions, Spade said. And she certainly gave hers in her over 15 years at Showtime Networks. She also spent years in auditing at PricewaterhouseCoopers in its entertainment, media, and communications practice.