This Floating Bike Path In The Thames Would Give London Cyclists A Car-Free Commute

As London tries to squeeze more separated bike lanes on overcrowded streets, one group of designers wants to take a different approach: Why not add a bike lane to the water, giving cyclists a car-free commute up and down the river?

The proposed Thames Deckway Project would float in the Thames River for about seven miles, from residential neighborhoods to one of the city’s financial districts, letting cyclists completely avoid traffic.

“It’s a 30-minute ride across London from beginning to end,” says architect David Nixon, cofounder (with Anna Hill) of the River Cycleway Consortium, the organization that hopes to build the new bike path. “You can’t even do that on the underground system in London, let alone on any of the roads.”





While the city’s growing network of “cycle superhighways” has helped get many more cyclists on the road, most of the lanes right now are mixed with traffic, adding to conflict between cars and people on bikes.

“It’s like a kind of battleground now. We need to find new ways to solve this problem,” Nixon says.

The city is already planning two new separated bike lanes that will run across the city, including one on the river’s north side. The floating bike path, on the south side of the river, would provide one more option for cyclists to ride without worrying about cars.

Building on the water is one way to help maximize the city’s limited space, the designers say. “There’s hardly any use of the River Thames from a transportation standpoint today,” explains Nixon. “It’s a huge underused resource.”