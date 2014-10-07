advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Adobe Brush Turns Anything You See Into Ink

Take a photo. Make it ink. Draw.

By Mark Wilson2 minute Read

advertisement
advertisement

Adobe has been trying to translate its mouse- and keyboard-dependent software into bite-sized apps for iPhone and iPad touch screens. Its latest app, Adobe Brush (free for iOS now), is a fun new example that lets you digitize physical textures.

Adobe Brush’s premise is simple: You place anything on a white piece of paper. You take its photo. And then, after you pull various sliders to denote size and contrast, you turn it into a custom brush. That means you can draw a line in charcoal, then digitize its sandy, smeary texture to use later. Or you can make a stroke with your favorite fountain pen, and save its precise inkflow forever. Or, if you’re like me, you can do something a little bit weirder, like take a photo of your favorite childhood toy–a chewed up Winnie the Pooh doll–and turn him into snugly ink.


In a perfect world, you would take a photo of a Winnie the Poo doll, then Adobe Brush would be smart enough to crop away that white paper perfectly, leaving you with a perfectly crisp bear. In reality, his shadow and leaky stuffing muck up the software, so you’re forced to do a lot of the cropping manually.

On an iPhone screen, even when I could pinch-to-zoom in for details, your hand begins to shake like the dentist you pray never gives you a root canal. Much of this hand tension derives from the fact that there’s a slight lag in the user interface–most likely because the processing is actually happening in the cloud rather than on your smartphone. So in one stroke, I gave my poor Poo bear a lobotomy right before discovering that I couldn’t spot the “undo” in the app’s UI (Adobe assures me it’s there, and I just don’t see it). I was reminded, yet again, why Photoshop tools can translate so roughly to the touch screen.


Even still, I found Brush to be a fun diversion with a lot of promise for a mind more creative and patient than my own. For instance, Adobe demonstrated the ability to create a Lego ink. That means they could draw in the equivalent of a Lego spaghetti noodle, creating a custom print or poster in minutes, rather than hand-illustrating 3-D Lego blocks over hours or even days.

Adobe Brush is available now as a free download. Brushes you create in the app can be used in Adobe’s Sketch tablet app, or desktop apps like Photoshop or Illustrator via automatic Adobe Cloud syncing.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company. He started Philanthroper.com, a simple way to give back every day

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life