8 Ways To Keep Your Office Job From Killing You

Perfecting a routine for sleep, eating, and exercise is a healthy step, but gets monotonous. Getting up from your desk is another essential habit, but those pep-rally meetings? Mandatory fun is not fun at all. And while 10-hour, marathon stress days are linked to heart disease, so is being bored at work.
Watch the video above for quick tips on shaking up the office routine, that can make your days more fun–and add vitality to your life in the long term.
