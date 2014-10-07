Why Marvel Works: A Scholarly Investigation

The first thing University of Baltimore adjunct professor Arnold Blumberg wants you to know is this: No, you can’t major in Marvel.

Blumberg’s new class on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its larger cultural impact, coming this spring to UB’s Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences, is just a small piece of a larger media studies program, one that hopes to get to the heart of “the most ambitious and cohesive pieces of modern storytelling that we’ve had going on in media for quite some time,” Blumberg says.

“Media Genres: Media Marvels” will allow Blumberg–a pop culture historian and comic industry veteran–to dig into how Marvel created a cultural landscape where millions of non-geeks pay to watch a talking raccoon fight a Kree zealot on the Nova Corps home world. It’s an academic investigation of why Marvel Studios finds amazing success even when their movies look like they’re based on “pointing to a bunch of random words in the dictionary,” as Saturday Night Live put it in its season premiere.

Blumberg comes by his street cred honestly, as he once served as editor of the venerable Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide–an annual bible of the industry’s strange speculative second-hand economy, where prices of individual comics rose and fell for reasons that non-dweebs could barely fathom. Since its debut in 1970, Overstreet has provided market data culled from retailers and historians as well as fans, and Blumberg has tracked how the industry’s tastes and trends can mutate and fluctuate.

Blumberg draws a parallel to zombies in pop culture, with their well-established capacity to reflect the times they’re made in. “When you look as far back as the 1930s, you see how those movies reflect everything that America is feeling and thinking and fearing. Now we can do the same thing with the Marvel cinematic universe.” Blumberg cites the recent Captain America: The Winter Soldier–in which an omnipotent U.S. agency plans to kill people without trials–as evidence that Marvel movies deserve political analysis.

Chris Evans as Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier Photo: courtesy of Marvel

All of which brings up the inevitable million-dollar question: How does Blumberg propose to tackle Marvel’s trickiest twin antagonists, Race and Gender? Although the company has been willing to take risks in print (see the same-sex marriage of hero Northstar or the recent proliferation of female-led solo titles such as Captain Marvel, Storm, She-Hulk, and Black Widow) the movies have been sorely lagging behind the times and fans have been increasingly vocal about it.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige can’t approach a microphone without getting bombarded with questions about a Black Widow solo movie or a big screen introduction for Marvel’s African king-slash-Avenger Black Panther. “We’re 10 films in and we still have not had a Marvel film where one of their female characters has taken center stage,” Blumberg points out.