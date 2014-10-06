New Washington Post App Could Come Preinstalled On Next Kindle Fire Tablet

When Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post last August, some wondered if his relationship to the world’s largest e-commerce company would pose a conflict of interest for the newspaper. But according to plans detailed by Businessweek, it seems the Post will be using Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets to increase its distribution.
As part of a secret effort dubbed Project Rainbow, the Washington Post has been building a magazine-style tablet application with a curated selection of news stories and photographs. Businessweek reports the app, which will be free initially, will come preinstalled in Amazon’s new 8.9-inch Kindle Fire tablet, speculated to launch this fall. Eventually, the app will be available, with a monthly subscription, for download on the iPad and other Kindle and Android devices.