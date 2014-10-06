AMC’s “Breaking Bad” Spin-Off “Better Call Saul” Has A Swingin’ Theme Song Now

At worst, Breaking Bad fans can hope that Better Call Saul–the spin-off series that tells the story of Bob Odenkirk’s “criminal lawyer” before he got involved in the intense, desperately bleak tale of Walter White–will be like methadone to ease their ongoing withdrawal symptoms. At best, they can aim for a clever, off-beat story that veers sharply in new directions, while maintaining the quality and integrity of ideas that made the parent show a G.O.A.T. contender.





It’ll take until February before we find out which scenario will actually be realized, but there are more hints gathering now that “clever” and “off-beat” are the buzzwords that will be guiding Better Call Saul as it reaches AMC. The latest? A ballad from Texas Swing musician Junior Brown, with lyrics written by Better Call Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, complete with a music video in which the cowboy-hatted and bolo-tied troubadour narrates the sort of predicaments that a person who requires Saul’s legal services might find himself in. Interspersed with the footage of Brown singing lines like “the FBI finds kids trapped in your creepy van / you stay real cool and tell ‘em you’re the ice cream man / but all that crying just gave you away / who you gonna call to skip a prison stay,” we get a glimpse of footage from the forthcoming show. Mostly, it looks like it’ll be Saul Goodman getting himself stressed out in various situations, which should be familiar for fans of that other show that featured Odenkirk’s character–but presumably with at least a little less of the stark existential terror that ran throughout Breaking Bad.