Five Ways To Write Better Technical Documentation

Technical documentation can have a huge impact on the success of any platform. So when a Hacker News user asked “ How do I write good documentation? ” the response was swift. The user’s particular need was for a PHP framework, but the advice and recommendations provided by commenters should be useful to anyone looking for similar help. Here are five responses that stand out as good take-aways for anyone in the same situation.

Figure out who the documentation is meant for and speaking clearly to that user. From user junto:

Make it well-structured, consistent and concise. One of the best examples I’ve come across is the documentation for Rackspace Cloud Files: (PDF)

Writing good documentation is assisted by writing good code in the first place. The better the code, the less work it should take to document it.

User martianE points out the different role documentation can play with clearly written code.

In fact the best documentation I’ve seen (say flask, django) most of the documentation acts as support for reading the code.

This is backed up by user znt:

Simpler & more succinct code is also easier to document.

How do you become a better writer? Read more. It’s common advice for all writers, which applies to those writing code documentation as well. User jschulenklopper adds links to other documentation for some extended reading.

Discover what choices the writers made (implictly) and what works for you w.r.t. structure, clarity, completeness, conciseness. In your case, look for documentation of other (web) frameworks with a large audience, for example: – Django: https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/1.7/

– Symfony: http://symfony.com/doc/current/book/index.html

– Rails: http://guides.rubyonrails.org/ and http://api.rubyonrails.org/

User atsaloli also added a link to the article “The 7 Rules For Writing World Class Technical Documentation,” which confirms a lot of the advice commenters were giving.