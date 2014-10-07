5 Steps Toward More Emotionally Intelligent Marketing

Almost a decade ago, Malcom Gladwell wrote extensively about how our unconscious mind more often than not can make the right decision even when provided with little information.

“Thin-slicing” as Gladwell refers to it in Blink, The Power Of Thinking Without Thinking has been used on and off for years in multiple aspects of our culture like science, marketing, and advertising, and even medicine. But it is only now, almost 10 years after the book was first published, that marketers are giving this notion the attention it deserves.

It is no longer a surprise that consumers will rationalize any emotional decision they make. When faced with an overload of information as anyone living in a metropolitan area or owning a TV likely is, the consumer will choose the most convenient solution and then justify it with facts that may or may not be relevant to the actual decision.

As buyers try to push away any feelings of cognitive dissonance and information overload, the decisions become more simplified and more based on creating that internal consistency than ever before.

As marketers, we are faced with the important task of giving consumers just enough information to make them feel seen and understood, without overwhelming them to the point where all we get in return is a numb, passive consumer who’s decision is the lack of any decision.

Marylin Tam, a business leader and CEO of management consulting company Marilyn Tam & Co, says: “Bombarded by the relentless conditioning of what you are supposed to be, you packed your own dreams away, so hidden that you may have forgotten that you ever had them. You internalized the message that society gave you: that you have to be rich, famous, multitalented, good-looking, and in excellent physical shape to be happy.”

However, just as we were the ones who bombarded the consumers with information, we are also the ones who need to turn towards our intuition, set aside the focus groups for a second, and look for the things that matter.