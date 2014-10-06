Jessica Chastain Can’t Live Without Nature, And Neither Can You





Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain makes that point on behalf of The Nature Conservancy in a new PSA directed by Peyton Wilson. In the spot, Chastain is heard reading Matthew Dickman’s poem “Our Nature” while we see a sun-drenched, pretty young woman leaving the confines of her home to stroll over the hills and through the woods, until finally stripping down to go for a swim in the lake.





It’s interesting to juxtapose this campaign with another major, celebrity-backed effort that broke this week, as one relies on constructive pessimism (“Humans making air. That’ll be fun to watch.”) while the other trades in hopeful optimism (“What’s broken, we can fix together.”). Whichever is more effective will probably depend on your level of compassion fatigue when it comes to environmental issues. People have been preaching a version of these messages for the last 30 years, the movement now needs any and every approach to help.





In a statement on the Can’t Live Without Nature campaign, Chastain said “I chose to be a part of this remarkable campaign not just because it spoke to my own love affair with nature, but also because it’s imperative to find a way to co-exist with nature so that this valuable and beautiful resource is protected. I hope this film encourages everyone to rethink their relationship with the natural world around them.”