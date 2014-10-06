Longreads: Now Publishing Original Storytelling

In 2009, Mark Armstrong launched a simple Twitter hashtag called #longreads, which was designed to “collect stories (nonfiction & fiction) for commuters who use @instapaper.” Even though the concept of the longread wasn’t new (we used to call them features!), the idea of handpicking the best narrative-driven journalism with a minimum 1,500 word count resonated with media types and voracious readers alike. In an endless ocean of takes and gif-driven listicles, being selected as a choice #longread became a badge of honor.

Today, Longreads-the-platform is a lot more than a Twitter feed. (Follower count: 142,000.) The service currently has 2,500 members, who pay $3 a month or $30 a year to help the four-person team behind Longreads find and share “outstanding storytelling from publishers and writers around the world.” Usually, that means reading and selecting the best stories from the New Yorkers and Atlantics of the publishing universe.

But more recently, it also meant commissioning and assigning original stories like an old-fashioned newspaper or magazine.

On Monday, Longreads announced that its new parent company, Automattic (which owns WordPress.com), will begin matching subscriber contributions, giving the platform-turned-publisher a larger editorial budget to work with as it looks to move deeper into original storytelling.

“Last year I noted in a blog post that 65% of the stories shared on Longreads started from a print magazine or newspaper website,” Armstrong tells Fast Company in an email. “To me, that was very revealing about the power of reader-financed, recurring subscriptions used to fund great storytelling. There is something about that model that is perfect for both ensuring accountability to readers and creating an easily forecastable budget that editors can count on every month.”

It’s a strategy that isn’t so different from BuzzFeed, one of the websites that helped Longreads stand out in the first place. Originally launched as a web aggregator in 2006 that “borrowed” content from other sources (namely Reddit), it wasn’t until 2012 that BuzzFeed started investing heavily in (expensive) original reporting and thoughtful longer-form content to call its own.

Longreads, somewhat ironically, is carving out a similar path forward. Curation is still the platform’s bread and butter, but it helps subsidize the expensive, difficult, and time-consuming journalism that Longreads was built to champion. WordPress.com’s financial matching certainly makes that easier.