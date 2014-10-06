If Siri Had A Brother, It Would Be This Pizza-Loving Voice App Named Dom

Over the past few years, everyday iPhone users (and notable celebrities) have been using Siri, with varying degrees of success, to do everything from re-organizing their social calendar to serving up quick trivia answers. But back in June, Domino’s launched a beta version of its own pizza-flavored, Siri-like feature within its app and now it’s official. Meet Dom.





Dom may not know how to cancel that business meeting or give you quick self-defense tips, but find yourself in the throes of a pizza emergency and this voice-activated ordering app from agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky can get you what you need.





According to the company, the goal was to make Dom as close to dealing with a live person in the store or on the phone as possible. All the convenience without the hassle of, y’know, actually talking to another human being.