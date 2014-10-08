What If Your Password Was A… Hand Motion?

If you were the JPMorgan employee whose stolen password was used to collect data from 76 million people, you might have wished you could wave a magic wand and made the problem go away. Similarly, if you were Jennifer Lawrence the morning she woke up and found that her naked pictures had been stolen from the cloud and leaked all over the Internet, you might have fantasized about a magic wand.

That’s sort of the idea behind AirSig, a Taiwanese startup that received $2 million in funding last month for its algorithm that protects passwords via its “magic wand” technology.

It works like this: You store all your passwords inside a “wallet” app, similar to 1Password. But rather than opening the app with yet another password, you open AirSig by signing your name in the air with your cellphone. It looks as if you’re waving your magic wand. The phone’s internal sensors recognize your unique motion (watch ) and open the app so you can access your secret passwords.

Everybody at this point agrees that the password needs to die, or at the very least, get some help.

AirSig is still its infancy (it’s been downloaded a little over 9,000 times) but it recognizes a basic truth: Everybody at this point agrees that the password needs to die, or at the very least, get some help. Even if you pick really hard-to-crack passwords with symbols and a gazillion characters (most people still go for “password” and “1234” however), it’s still crazy-easy for hackers to steal your log-ins. Partly, that’s because most peoples’ accounts are all linked via their email, so once hackers have gotten into one account via a basic password retrieval scam, they’ve got the keys to the proverbial kingdom .

AirSig doesn’t kill the password–it just protects your passwords–but it does present a novel authentication method that could theoretically replace or at the very least supplement the password one day. It’s also one of a growing number of technologies that are taking advantage of mobile phones and wearable devices to verify your identity.