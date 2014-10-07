This Video Game Teaches A Handy Life Lesson To Kids: How To Avoid Debt

You might remember playing Oregon Trail in your school’s computer lab, or practicing your typing skills with Mavis Beacon. The thrill of surviving the famine or typing 30 words per minute was very engaging, and typically more fun than whatever your teacher had up on the chalkboard. Today education technology companies like EverFi, are looking to capitalize on digitally focused high schoolers by infusing important life lessons and new skills into their curriculum through video-game-like software.