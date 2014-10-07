5 Strategies To Prepare For A Difficult Conversation At Work

You’ve got a tough conversation coming up. Maybe you’re giving a negative performance review, or maybe you need to deal with a personality clash that’s upsetting the whole office.

You know you need to think through this conversation beforehand, but inadequate attention is not the problem. You can’t stop thinking about this conversation. The problem is that the way you’re thinking may not be helpful.

“We always tend to go to the worst-case scenario,” says Marcia Reynolds, an organizational psychologist and author of The Discomfort Zone: How Leaders Turn Difficult Conversations Into Breakthroughs. “It’s sort of a protective device our brain has.”

“The leader sets the emotional tone,” she says, and if you go in apprehensive, “you’re setting up a scenario that this is going to be awful.” Here’s a better approach.

Instead of thinking about what you want, ask: “What is it that would be most useful for them?” says Reynolds. “A lot of times we know the impact of our behavior. We just don’t know how to change it.”

Approach the conversation from the perspective of how you can help the person get better results from team members, or at least not have everyone in the office cringe when he or she comes to a meeting.

How you begin the conversation matters a great deal, but don’t fall back on the feedback sandwich: compliment-criticism-compliment.