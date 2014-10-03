Fast Company’s Newsletters Are Getting An Upgrade

If you subscribe to the Fast Company daily newsletter you may notice some changes over the next few months. That’s because Fast Company has partnered with Cayleigh Parrish, an NYU journalism graduate student, to help innovate and optimize our newsletters. This project is part of Parrish’s final semester at NYU’s Studio 20 , a digital-first journalism program led by Jay Rosen that works as a “consulting firm that gets paid in problems.” Our goal is to create a newsletter that Fast Company subscribers are excited to open every morning.





We’re going to be working on testing only the Fast Company daily newsletter, which will be split into three separate newsletters, and sent to three different subscriber segments.

Here’s how we’re going to break up our newsletters:

The Control: A third of the subscriber base will continue to receive the same Fast Company Daily newsletter.

Test A: A third of subscribers will receive a newsletter that looks very close to the usual daily newsletter, but with some variation.

Test B: A third of subscribers will receive a newsletter that looks nothing like the original. This one will be hand-written every day by one of Fast Company’s editors.

Each week we will be testing a new element in our newsletter, like subject lines, the length of our descriptions, pictures, and GIFs, just to name a few. We’ll then be comparing the feedback from our subscribers across the three different newsletters in order to achieve our final goal, which is simply to come away with a newsletter that Fast Company subscribers will love.