Today in Tabs: The News From Garbage Town

VICE is a trash fire of faux-“street” branding and youth exploitation conspicuously failing to hide the fact that it has a profit spreadsheet for a heart. So when former VICE associate editor Charles Davis provided Gawker with emails where he is told to “run up the flagpole” any stories that mention brands that VICE has or even might ever have a sponsor relationship with, the preëmptive self-censorship is revolting but not exactly surprising. What’s really fun, though, is this response from The New Republic‘s COO, Sloan Eddleston:
@charliearchy This is a great example of why some writers don’t understand the real world and how media works
— Sloan Eddleston (@eddlest) October 2, 2014
This is just how it works out here in Garbage Town fellas. If you wanna be in the garb game you gotta expect to eat a certain amount of shit for the #brands. Just Do It.™
It appears that the Secret Service‘s secret is that it provides no actual service. Politico took the opportunity to be awful. And Jonathan Chait decided that defending this hideously racist Boston Herald cartoon was a great use of his platform. No really, it could have been any random flavor! Fried chicken, purple drank, just anything! I don’t see why anyone would think that “watermelon” was racist.
A dessert shop run entirely by women called “The Glace Ceiling”
— Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) October 2, 2014
Remember yesterday’s conclusion about subcultures and sex abuse? YouTube has them too. Undeniably smart dude John Herrman draws a line between internet fandom-fame and abuse. Emily Gould responded to the advice that people should “just ignore” trolls and harassment, which I called “finger-waggy” yesterday, with a much longer explanation of exactly why it is finger-waggy. And here’s the brilliant Ann Friedman on Etsy and tech sexism and why we still still still have to keep talking about tech sexism. Matter is really showing how great a web site can be when it can afford to pay writers a lot and literally doesn’t have to do anything to make money, by the way, so enjoy it in these, the golden years.
Eventually we will all have ebola if Texas has any say in it. Amateur porn rings flourish on Snapchat. Tony Hsieh quit his big Las Vegas Downtown project, possibly because it was always crazy and impossible. Aeon Magazine has a #longread about why Elon Musk thinks we need to colonize Mars which is very good but put it on a Kindle or something. This American Life-er Sarah Koenig just launched a new podcast called Serial, which is like a one-story, season-long mega-TAL. Looks good. Podcasts sure are exciting these days. Big area. Podcasts. Watch for it. Apparently spooked by Ello, Facebook reverses its anti-drag-names policy. “Facebook says a single user had flagged hundreds of drag-queen profiles, but this anomalous behavior wasn’t caught amid all the identity flaggings it receives.” LL cool beans, Facebook. Here, this is what Selfie is about, so you don’t have to watch it.
Bijan what are the youth of America thinking about on a sunny Friday?
So when a friend linked me to this Funny Or Die “parody” of the Apple/U2 thing featuring Microsoft and Everclear, I flashed back a little, to those easy BSoD days. Or maybe they weren’t easier and only seem that way now, because memory is a lie.
The other weekend I played the 1981 edition of Dungeons & Dragons with some friends. We started with the original quest that shipped with the title, The Keep on the Borderlands; in my first fight, I was promptly speared in the face by a goblin and died.
The thing about old school D&D is that it’s very easy to die. And once you die that’s it, it’s over. Your computer would come back from a blue screen, I remember. But I’ve mostly forgotten what they look like. I use Macs now.
Bijan I did the math and I only need one gnarled, liver-spotted, arthritic hand to count how many years old you were in 1995.
Closing Tabs? Not Even Once.
Today’s Music: I’ve been sleeping on this for a few days but Kutiman, who created 2009’s YouTube video mashup album ThruYou is back with ThruYou Too, and it’s so, so good.
~We can live beside the ocean, leave the tabs behind, swim out past the breakers, watch the world die~
