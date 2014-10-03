Today in Tabs: The News From Garbage Town

was dope . I have fond memories of spending hours playing games (Flight Simulator for Windows 95 was my shit), poking around under the hood, and (carefully) navigating the ’90s internet as a young netizen.

So when a friend linked me to this Funny Or Die “parody” of the Apple/U2 thing featuring Microsoft and Everclear, I flashed back a little, to those easy BSoD days. Or maybe they weren’t easier and only seem that way now, because memory is a lie.

The other weekend I played the 1981 edition of Dungeons & Dragons with some friends. We started with the original quest that shipped with the title, The Keep on the Borderlands; in my first fight, I was promptly speared in the face by a goblin and died.

The thing about old school D&D is that it’s very easy to die. And once you die that’s it, it’s over. Your computer would come back from a blue screen, I remember. But I’ve mostly forgotten what they look like. I use Macs now.