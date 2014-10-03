The Recommender: Alice Truong, Who Wishes The Telegraph Would Make A Comeback

Name : Alice Truong Role at Fast Company : Reporter reppin’ the Best Coast Titillating fact : Earlier this year, I met Chris Hadfield , former commander of the International Space Station and No. 1 on my celebrities-I’d-love-to-meet list (OK, so I crossed off the only person on that list).

Things she’s loving:

The Umbrella Revolution

As a former resident of Hong Kong, it’s fascinating to see the tension between the mainland and Hong Kong boil into the Umbrella Revolution. The South China Morning Post, the local English-language newspaper, has been a great source of what’s happening on the ground, sharing fantastic photos and updates while keeping up a liveblog the first few days. The money shot embedded in the tweet below is from freelance photog Lam Yik Fei, who’s taken many other stunning images throughout the protests.

The Ham Whisperer

Rusty on my Morse code, I decided this week that I was due for a refresher–you know, just in case (sheepishly looks around). The Ham Whisperer, a blog last updated in 2011, is my go-to source for all things radio. I tossed all those American Radio Relay League prep books I bought in favor of Andy’s (aka KE4GKP) video courses on YouTube, both when studying for my technician license to broadcast on the air waves and for practicing my dits and dahs. ..-. ..- -.

MetroMile