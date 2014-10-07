Gunshot Victim Takes A Selfie A Day To Document His Healing

On July 5, 2013, Brooklyn resident Antonius Wiriadjaja was walking to the subway, when he heard what he thought was a firecracker. Realizing it was a gunshot, he looked to the woman in front of him, worried she’d been shot. Looking down, he realized it was he who was bleeding from his chest.

Wiriadjaja, 30, was incredibly lucky that day. He was shot in the chest, but the bullet didn’t damage his vital organs and instead angled down to his gut. Though he was in a coma for four days and later in physical therapy for seven months, he survived relatively unscathed.





The scars–both physical and mental–have lasted to this day and may always will. That gradual, painful healing is what he’s been documenting on his blog, “How I Survived A Gunshot To The Gut,” a powerful series of about 425 images taken in the same pose each day since three weeks after that fateful day.

“I’m so happy to be alive. And I’m so happy to have a body that heals. But this is what happens when guns get into the hands of lunatics who can’t aim. Look at it. Deal with it,” his site reads, by way of intro.

The idea started while in the hospital, when Wiriadjaja, a grad student in NYU’s interactive telecommunications program at the time, took a selfie with his mother and posted it on social media. He got such a strong reaction from friends and family that he decided to continued his photo series. Each photo features him with his shirt up, raising his arm. The scar running down his chest and under his arm, where doctors inserted a breathing tube, are jarring.





In the beginning, he thought of the project as a way to advocate for gun control. The man who shot him by accident had indeed been aiming for the nearby woman. According to Wiriadjaja, the shooter thought she was pregnant with another man’s baby (he was later caught and awaits trial.)

“Now, I realize it’s more than just about gun control. It’s also about the human condition. I like to remind people that one asshole, one guy shot me but hundreds of people helped save my life,” he says. “I do know that I wouldn’t be here if the guy didn’t have a gun.”