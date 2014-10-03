Meet Flic, A Nifty Tinder Interface For Deleting Old Photos

When it came time to download iOS 8 , lots of users scrambled to free up the requisite gigabytes on their iPhones. I was one of them. (And yes, I know that there were workarounds. But I figured that my phone, like my refrigerator, could have used the deep cleaning.)

Photos, music, and apps–especially apps!–were all fair game. ESPN Fantasy Football? Gone. Rdio? See ya! Swarm? Till we meet again, bud. Flappy Bird? (I couldn’t.) But you get the point. Deleting all my music was similarly easy. But photos? Photos?! Deciding what to delete and what to keep around was a doozy.

Which is why I wish I had Flic two weeks ago. Basically, the photo management app launching today marries the swipiness of Tinder with your iPhone’s photos, making it easy to nix dozens of gratuitous selfies and poorly lit food pictures in one fell swoop. Each photo is blown up to take up your whole screen, so you can actually tell what you’re deleting, rather than checking off each tiny thumbnail in the native photo app.





Once you’ve swiped your way through a few photos, a score at the top tells you how many megabytes of space you’ll be freeing up. And once you’ve gone through about a month’s worth of pictures, you’re asked if you want to delete the photos for real, or whether you’d like to make one more pass at them. Just in case.

If Tinder-style swipes are good for anything, it’s for saying no.

Flic is $2.99. You can get it here.

[h/t: Cult of Mac]