Enter America’s Top Office Dog Competition Right Now

Mark your calendars: The week of 10/20 will be heretofore known as Pet Week, where Fast Company will explore the business, technology, innovation, adorableness, and oddness of humans keeping animals for work and companionship.

But no theme week is complete without a set of brackets, so may we present the America’s Top Office Dog Competition–or #topdog, for short. We know that dogs can be great for office morale and productivity, but what specific dog is the best office dog? (And is it even a dog? Could the best office dog be a bookstore cat? Just something to consider.)

And is it your office dog?

To have a chance at being America’s Top Office Dog, please email topdog @ fastcompany.com (or tweet with #topdog to) us:

*A photo of your office dog.

*The name of the dog.

*Company name.

*Rationale for winning. This could be a productivity tip, the time your dog helped win over a client, really any story that demonstrates top dog-ness. Please keep these statements to 100 words or less.

Bracket voting will begin on Monday, 10/20 so we’ll need entrants by Wednesday, 10/15. The Top Dog will be chosen by Fast Company staff and a guest judge–Twitter’s own animal expert, @darth. Please spread the word! America’s Top Office Dog is out there. Prize TBA.