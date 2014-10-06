How To Get The Creativity Flowing For Yourself And Your Team

Innovation occurs when people feel their work is fulfilling to them. Innovation occurs when people are focused on achieving an important goal. Innovation occurs when people have the ability to control what they do and when they do it. Innovation occurs when managers reward people for ideas–and do not squelch them. Innovation occurs when people feel loose, speak freely, and are able to challenge orthodoxy.

Effective leaders understand the connection between work and happiness and create workplaces in which people are encouraged to innovate and tap their creative flow. In a leadership culture, people are entrusted with responsibility and expected to get things done. They feel supported to try new things–and are not micromanaged.

When you stimulate creative flow, people stretch beyond their “safety” zones and tap hidden wells of personal talent and energy. They apply creative thinking to problem solving and achieve significant results in remarkably short periods of time.

Now if you look at this list, it bears an uncanny resemblance to the forces at work when people achieve what psychologists call “flow.” Each of the things I mentioned–being intensely focused, controlling what you do, feeling loose, feeling fulfilled–are precursors to achieving flow. Over the years, I’ve concluded that a significant part of what managers and leaders do to spark innovation is to create an environment where people can easily experience “flow.”

For many people, the word “flow” may strike them as odd. But I’ve been focused on it ever since I read the book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. The author (his name is pronounced “six-cent-me-holly”) describes flow as a mental state in which you feel fully immersed in what you are doing. It can occur in any field, in any industry, at any level. It is the feeling that you’re doing exactly what you like doing–and what you’re meant to be doing–whether it’s designing software, selling shoes, or teaching a yoga class. In a word, it’s the feeling that your work is fulfilling.

Csikszentmihalyi presents a compelling case that every human being is capable of and wants to maximize feelings of flow, and he identifies six factors that are necessary to achieve it. These factors can appear independently, but it is the combination that results in the flow experience:

You feel personal control over the situation or activity. You experience the activity as intrinsically rewarding. You concentrate intensely on the activity in the present moment. You are so absorbed that you lose reflective self-consciousness. Time appears to pass quickly. Your actions and awareness are merged.

People feel happiest when they are in a state of flow, just as they are happiest when they experience feelings of trust. That’s the genesis of the leadership equation. When these six factors come together, the alchemy is palpable: You feel your talents and abilities are being fully tapped. You feel like your life has meaning and authenticity. People who find flow in their jobs are genuinely amazed that they are being paid to do what they enjoy. It’s not work when you love what you do.