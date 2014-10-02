Why Some Coffee Lovers Have Problems Showing Emotion

People who suffer from alexithymia , a Greek word for “no words for feelings,” have difficultly identifying and describing emotions. According to a new study, alexithymic people may also crave and consume more coffee than others.

“Someone with alexithymia might say they have a stomachache when they are actually experiencing grief,” Mike Lyvers, a psychologist at Bond University who authored the study, told Popular Science.

The study, published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, surveyed 106 university students about their overall caffeine intake–not just coffee–and found those with alexithymia (17%) consumed almost double the amount of caffeine daily than those without the trait. But the researchers say it is likely the personality trait that causes the excess caffeine intake, and not the other way around.

