Prioritizing Tricks, The Busy Lie, & Timing Breaks: September’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

Get out your stopwatch: Working for stretches of time split up by short breaks is shown to improve focus, energy, and productivity. We put this one to the test, and while it didn’t work out exactly as planned, a reminder to get up from your desk more often is a good habit even if you don’t do it for exactly 17 minutes.





Dwelling on our own mortality, making an “avoid” list–some of these tips are a little morose. But if they’ve worked for the likes of Jeff Bezos, President Obama, and Steve Jobs, they’re worth giving a try.





An idea for a fun getaway to catch up with old friends turned into the best weekend of their lives, and “Camp No Counselors” was born. CEOs of startups holding talent shows in neon and tie-dye? We’d hang out at this summer camp for grown-ups.





Red is a power color, and white conveys organization, but what about your gray suit? Or that brown interview-standby jacket? Find out which colors are empowering your first impression, and which need to hit the donation pile.





Over 70% of us have felt like a fake at some point. Recognizing that self-doubt is holding you back is the first step. The next seven get easier–and even fun.