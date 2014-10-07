The Best USB 3.0 Hub For Your Dollar

The HooToo HT-UH010 seven-port hub ($40) is our favorite USB 3.0 hub because it’s compact, reliable, and has well-placed ports aplenty. But its main strength is its usability and design–we looked at many other hubs that were larger, had fewer ports, and weren’t as easy to use. We determined the HooToo is the best hub for most people after 100 hours of research, testing, and consulting with electrical engineers to learn about how power flows through USB hubs and where things commonly go wrong.

The HooToo’s strongest asset is its compact design and convenient port layout.

All 15 USB hubs we tested. Not pictured: the 15 Ziploc bags full of cords for each hub.



A USB 3.0 hub is for people who have a computer with at least one USB 3.0 port and either want more of them or want them in a more accessible place. Most hubs have one or two charge ports, but a USB hub is not the same as a dedicated USB charging station.

To find the best for most people, we surveyed hundreds of readers, interviewed engineers, and did our own research to find out what makes a USB hub great. We found that the best USB hub must have USB 3.0 ports and dedicated power. It needs to be reliable, well-designed, light, and compact. A decent warranty and LED indicators for each port are also useful. Most people want a hub with five to seven ports, but there was enough demand for four- and 10-port hubs that we decided to find a recommendation for each.

Our favorite hub is pretty compact. Here’s a size comparison with a quarter for scale.

The HooToo HT-UH010 is the best USB hub because it has a great, usable design that most of the competition lacked. It has seven USB 3.0 data ports, a 1-amp charge port for smartphones, and a 2.1-amp charge port for high-power devices like iPads. The upward-facing ports reduce desk clutter, and the HooToo is sturdy and reliable for simultaneous USB 3.0 file transfers and device charging. It also has LED indicators for each data port, lengthy cords for easy setup, and an 18-month warranty.

The vertically stacked ports mean you won’t have trouble plugging in bulkier USB devices next to one another. And, because the ports are located on top of the hub rather than arranged around the sides, devices stick up instead of fanning out and taking up valuable desk space. Much of the competition had side-facing ports that were too close together or made USB devices take up way more space on our desk. The HooToo hub is compact, and–bonus–it’s aesthetically inoffensive.

The HooToo hub has a few annoying quirks: Its glossy black surface shows every fingerprint, and its upward-facing ports tend to collect dust. Luckily, these problems are easy to fix with a cloth and some compressed air. It comes with a chunky power supply, which isn’t any bigger than the bricks of other top hubs we considered.

At $40, the HooToo is a bit on the pricey side, but it wasn’t the most expensive one we considered. While most people told us they want to spend less than $30 on a hub, we found that you can’t get a decent seven-port hub for that price.