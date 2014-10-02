What American Pop Songs Sound Like After Google Translate Butchers Them

Something interesting happens when you try to re-translate phrases in Google Translate–if by “interesting,” you mean “hilariously inaccurate.” When you plug in a sentence or paragraph in one language, translate to another, and then translate it back to the language you started with, you see just how much can get lost in translation.
Singer Malinda Kathleen Reese started a YouTube series based on this idea called Google Translate Sings. As she explains in one of her videos, the idea came from high school friends who thought it would be funny to re-translate works of literature and perform dramatic readings of the mangled texts. Reese took things a step further by using famous song lyrics, and the results are just wrong–so amazingly wrong.
Just for fun, we’ve re-translated this article from English to Basque and back to English–enjoy!
Something interesting happens when you try to return back once again phrases in Google – “. Hilariously inaccurate” if “interesting”, you mean in a different language sentence or paragraph When you connect back with the other, and then back in, just how much translation -galdu be returned in the language you see.
Singer Kathleen Reese Malinda based on a YouTube series called Google Translate Sings the idea began. As explained in one of her videos, the idea that high school friends thought it would be fun returned to literary work, and managed to make a dramatic readings from texts. Reese took things a step further by using the lyrics of the famous song, and the results are just wrong – so amazingly wrong.
Just for fun, we have re-translated from English to Spanish and English in this article – enjoy!