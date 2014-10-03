Jeff Goldblum Gets Topless For GE, NYC Gets A New Heart: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

If there’s one lesson to take home from this week in advertising it’s that even if you don’t have a music/hot tub room, a signature fragrance or a home dojo, with the help of Tim & Eric, Jeff Goldblum, and GE we can all kiss our horribly lit, unsuccessful, non-celebrity lives good-bye.

Read more below about their awesome new commercial (great job!) and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A new animated short by Oscar-winning director Laurent Witz to encourage and educate potential organ donors in New York.

Who: New York Organ Donor Network, Y&R New York.

Why We Care: By combining a cute story with the animated wizardry of Witz, we get an effective organ donor PSA that doesn’t rely on guilt, sap, or saccharine to get its point across.

What: To celebrate its 20th anniversary, telecom giant Orange created an interactive experience that gives users the chance to meet and talk to themselves 20 years in the future.

Who: Orange, Publicis Conseil, Jam3

Why We Care: Digital shop Jam3 goes well beyond the typical face-in-the-hole tech, using motion capture software, a combination of 3-D rendering, aging simulation, and browser technologies like Google’s speech API and WebGL, to give people a fun peek at their possible future. Rather than just see your face pasted onto another entity, you can have a brief chat with the 20-years-greyer-and-jowlier you.

What: Tim & Eric bring the weird with Jeff Goldblum stumping for GE’s new Link smart bulb.

Who: GE, BBDO New York, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim

Why We Care: How many people does it take to make a light bulb funny? Here, it’s three–Tim & Eric and the hilariously classy Jeff Goldblum. Not only does it pack the comedic punch of watching infomercials on acid, but while it’s serving up the belly laughs it’s making the brand ecstatic with a pitch-perfect product demo.