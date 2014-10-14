“Putting My Pregnancy Photos Out There Was A Big Deal”: Julie Smolyansky

Julie Smolyansky became CEO of Lifeway Foods at 27, handed the reins when her father–a Russian immigrant who founded the firm after arriving in this country with just $116–died unexpectedly. At the helm of what has grown to be a $110 million business, Smolyansky talks about having three missions, which are all intertwined.

First, she believes that entrepreneurship itself can change the world–creating jobs, raising living standards. Second, she believes in the health benefits of her company’s core product, the probiotic drink kefir, and so by growing sales she believes she is helping the well-being of millions of people.

Finally, Smolyansky is mindful that, with relatively few woman CEOs running companies, she is a role model who in her actions and her example can pave the way for others.

You don’t see pregnant CEOs. Marissa Mayer certainly didn’t put herself out there.

These missions all came together recently when she had to decide on a new marketing plan for Lifeway. Early on at the company, Smolyansky created an ad around a young, beautiful, superthin model–and got such a strong, negative response from Lifeway’s core customers that she pulled the campaign and determined never again to show pictures of people in the company’s ads. But with the launch of a new manufacturing facility this year, she needed to ramp up the emotional intensity of the company’s offerings to prod demand. So she decided to return to using photographs in ads–only this time, she started with a photo of herself when she was pregnant, under the tag line “Mother Culture.”

“Putting my pregnancy photos out there was a big deal,” she says. “You don’t see pregnant CEOs. Marissa Mayer certainly didn’t put herself out there. But we wanted to start a conversation about body image, about what it means to be a mother, about what it means to be a CEO.”

Smolyansky also talks about philanthropic efforts she’s engaged in, as if they are separate from her business mission. “Today I got an approach from Autism Speaks, about doing something with them, it’s a great cause. But it’s not something I’m super-passionate about. I had to say no. For me, it’s women and girls, health and wellness, consciousness around food.” She’s supported several documentaries, including Honor Diaries, about violence against girls in Muslim-majority countries; she’s become executive producer on a film about sexual assault on university campuses.



She doesn’t see these outside efforts as marketing for Lifeway. In fact, she becomes downright vehement at the suggestion. “I don’t do this to sell more product,” she avers. But when pressed, she does admit, “It goes back to the idea of consciousness and mindfulness.”