Out Of Office With Facebook Product Manager Bo Ren

Bo came to the U.S. at age four where she grew up in Portland, Oregon. She joined Lincoln High School’s debate team to overcome her fear of public speaking, dissolving her shyness into curious confidence. In college, she meandered endlessly between majors–philosophy one semester, biology the next–until finally double majoring in economics and psychology with a focus on neuro-economics. She turned down law school to join Sunrun, a solar service startup, as a customer service support rep. Answering calls from customers led her to discover a field called product management.

Bo Ren Product Manager, Facebook Lives in: San Francisco Tweets at: @Bosefina Personal mantra: Be a true believer in shared humanity.

Bo started on Facebook’s Android Core Experience team in August, as part of the company’s Rotational Product Management program. She’s also a columnist at HerStory and Women 2.0, and writes on Medium about her unconventional career path.

Here, Bo shares her tips and tactics for creativity, and what gets her motivated to start each day.

When you feel uninspired, what gets the creativity flowing?

When I feel like I am doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result, I reach out to people who are smarter and more creative than me. You never know when you’re close to the peak of your mountain so it helps to look to others for reference. Talking to someone who I look up to inspires me to activate my creativity. I like people who challenge my assumptions and point of view. A good debate usually sparks something in me! Friction yields progress.

On a typical weekend, where would we find you?