“Embracing Digital Technology Just For The Sake Of It Is A Terrible Idea”: Rachel Haot

After founding an early crowd-sourced news outlet fresh out of NYU, she was tapped at just 26 years old by then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg to become the first Chief Digital Officer for New York City. She overhauled the city’s website, expanded public Wi-Fi, opened city data to developers and helped launch initiatives to help local tech companies. When Bloomberg left office, she had a multitude of private sector opportunities.

Rachel Haot Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images for Glamour

Instead, Haot chose to re-up, on an even bigger stage, taking on the chief digital officer title for the state of New York, under governor Andrew Cuomo. “My passion is the intersection of technology and public service,” she says. “When I was in school, roles like this didn’t exist. I’ve always been attracted to the entrepreneurial community and digital media. There’s so much we can do.”

Haot’s consistent focus is uncommon for many digerati. “I don’t see myself as being in enormous flux. It is organizations that are in flux, and that’s where the interesting growth and progress is. By the end of the Bloomberg administration, we’ve achieved some goals, but at the state level there are a whole series of other challenges. Cities seem like that’s where the action is, but the state is in some ways a collection of cities, and to help modernize all of that is an amazing opportunity. “

How do you keep a startup mentality? You keep pushing.

The starting point for Hoat’s efforts, at the city level and now for the state, starts with a vision of what is possible. “We’re in the process of refining the state’s innovation and digital roadmap. The goal is to identify where we’ll get ROI and impact.”

“I’ve never really articulated a personal mission,” she says of herself. “I believe that technology can impact society in a way that helps and empowers individuals.”

So how do you build a roadmap for a mission that broad? “Data is one of the amazing tools,” Haot says. “It is enormously helpful. In deciding on priorities, you can get caught up in emotional issues or religious debate, or politics, especially when you’re using public money. The guidelines we’ve used, in the city and now at state: What do people want and need from us? What activities are we engaged in that touch people the most, and how can we improve on that? The user is primary.