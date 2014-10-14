“You Have To Walk The Talk”: Hiro Takeuchi

Listening to Hiro Takeuchi talk, it’s like talking to a voice from the future. “The world is in flux,” he says, “and the only constant is the drastic change that is coming.” Takeuchi is a professor at Harvard Business School , though during our conversation he is in Japan, on a summer hiatus. “We live in an era where discontinuity is the only constant,” he says. “The good old days are gone.”

Takeuchi teaches an HBS course focused on what he calls “knowledge based strategy,” a topic he and research partner Jiro Nonaka at Hitotsubashi University will address in a book due out next year. Their theories focus on the human element in business, and the contextual importance of mission, values, and vision.

There is nothing mushy about this. It is pure strategy.

“Why do firms differ” Takeuchi asks. “My experience is that they envision different futures.” And those futures are imagined by the distinct individuals who lead those enterprises. “What kind of future do you want to create?” he asks. “That to a large extent relies on your belief system. I use the term ‘tacit knowledge,’ to refer to this. It includes instinct and intuition. When you ask yourself, why does my firm exist, you are envisioning the society you want to create, 10 years from now, 20 years from now. A lot of entrepreneurs have very different visions in mind. It is not just Grameen Bank engaging in bottom-of-the-pyramid investments. You can look at Whole Foods, certainly not serving the bottom of the pyramid, but they see a future that they want to create. It is very idealistic but at the same time very practical.”

Hiro Takeuchi

“There is nothing mushy about this. It is pure strategy. Traditional approaches often stress an outside-in approach to strategy: you look at the industry, the competition, the marketplace environment to decide what your competitive advantage should be. But you can also put your mission, your values at the core and approach strategy as an inside-out process. The beliefs and ideals of management become the core strategy. Consultants can argue that strategy comes from big data and information, but for entrepreneurs, it really comes from the heart. Steve Jobs relied on his intuition and passion. These things are critical.”

Takeuchi’s perspective is nothing less than an assault on longstanding business assumptions, but it is a perspective that is increasingly evident in the business world. “The problem with tacit knowledge at the center of your firm,” he says, “is that it is very difficult to articulate. A lot of firms use metaphor or tell stories, rather than rely on a fixed set of words. If you have bland mission statement, it doesn’t resonate.” (He points to Walt Disney’s original mission as a perfect embodiment: to create universal, timeless family entertainment.)

“Some statements are like a page long. It has to come from deep convictions.”

There’s a difference, he notes, between mission and values. “A mission statement is fundamental. Values are something you build over a long period of time. You either practice those values every day, or you don’t. You have to walk the talk. Some firms bring in consultants to come up with catchy words, but don’t practice that.”