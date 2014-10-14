“I Knew I Would Get Fired”: Sallie Krawcheck

“If you asked me when it happened if I got fired from Citi because I’m a woman, I would have told you absolutely not,” says Sallie Krawcheck. “But now I’d say, not exactly.”

Krawcheck, who had been CFO of Citigroup and head of its wealth management division before being pushed out in 2008, isn’t alleging a misogynist conspiracy. She’s talking about something much more subtle, something cultural across Wall Street that has crystalized for her in the years since then: “I was invited to leave because I had a fundamentally different business perspective than1 the powers that be.”

Last year Krawcheck took over an organization of 30,000 professional women called 85 Broads, renaming it Ellevate Network. “We survey our women every week, and we ask about their priorities in taking a job,” she says. “Gentlemen put money at No. 1; women make it No. 4. Meaning and purpose are No. 1 for women.”

Krawcheck has had “the dubious distinction of having worked for seven financial services CEOs.” Along the way, she had always resisted efforts to connect her professional achievements (and setbacks) to her gender. She first attracted notoriety as head of research at Sanford Bernstein, celebrated as “The Last Honest Analyst” on the cover of Fortune. She was tapped by banking icon Sandy Weill to take over brokerage Smith Barney–and help rehabilitate its public image–in the wake of conflict-of-interest investigations by then-New York State attorney general Elliot Spitzer. Krawcheck moved up at Citi until the financial crisis hit, when she lobbied the Citi board of directors to reimburse clients for flopped investments.

“At Smith Barney, we sold alternative investments that people thought were low risk and they weren’t. We were dumb. I advocated for returning some of the clients’ money. I felt like it was the right thing to do and the positive business decision, to demonstrate to clients that we would do right by them. It would strengthen the relationship. Eventually the board sided with me, but I was fired a couple of months later. I knew I would get fired.”

Krawcheck, who went on to become head of Merrill Lynch for several years, says her focus has shifted to helping professional women “not because of hippy-dippy reasons, but because of the impact it can have on businesses.” Indeed, she now believes that “what could have averted the financial crisis [was] more diversity of perspective, of opinion.” She doesn’t sidestep her own blame. “I was sitting in those conference rooms, at those tables. I was one of them. Everyone felt the same way.” But she now believes that more other voices could have made a significant difference. “All the research tells me that women are more client focused than men, more risk averse,” she says.

“The financial industry, despite its bad reputation, can do a lot of good in the world. But it has defined itself about money and not about meaning at all,” she says. “I believe it is good for American business and for the global banking system to have more diversity in leadership.”