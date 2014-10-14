“Business As A Movement”: Eileen Fisher

What does happiness mean to success? This is a question that fashion icon Eileen Fisher has been asking of herself and her company over the past year and a half. “We’re successful financially,” Fisher says, citing record earnings the last two years, “but we’re pretty stressed out, we’re not sure all our workers are happy. Should we be measuring something beyond financial results?”

Fisher, 64, has long talked about “business as a movement.” In the quest to make a positive difference in the world, she says, she realized that the most potent vehicle she had available was the company itself. “How does your purpose connect to your company’s purpose,” asks Fisher. “When people find their purpose, it’s an organizing principle.”

We want to be a great company more than we want to be a big company.

Fisher brought in a Brazilian executive named Marcelo Cardoso to run a series of workshops on purpose for Eileen Fisher executives, including one that Fisher hosted at her home. For one exercise, he asked Fisher to sit on a stool and imagine that she was the embodiment of her own purpose. “I don’t even recall what I said,” Fisher says, “but I remember feeling like I could be more fully myself, I could bring those values to all these decisions that I make. Am I doing what’s really important?”

Fisher has taken to returning to that specific stool whenever she has major challenges to contemplate, what she now calls her “purpose chair.” “It helps me be clearer about myself and what matters most.”

Fisher doesn’t have an articulated definition of her mission. “I don’t think I can put it into words. It’s a feeling, a sense of rightness, that I’m doing the right things.”

This may all sound a big new-agey, a bit squishy and soft, but to Fisher it is absolutely core to the business of her enterprise. “We have begun asking, Why are we doing this, more often and more clearly. It’s disruptive a little, but we’re going deeper. We want to be a great company more than we want to be a big company. We’ve made significant profits, records the last two years, but is this enough? Are people happy at the company? No. Is this ok? No. So how do we relook at the company? If selling more means creating more stress for ourselves, should we do it?”

“One of the core values of the company is simplicity. Yet as our world has gotten more complicated, our process has gotten more complicated and our clothes have gotten more complicated. These are not good things. Can we still be profitable and feel good about what we do? Our sales department, they say, what does that mean? Do we have to sell less? We’re looking at things like reducing the number of styles and fabrics and yarns. What if we cut back 20% on what we’re producing and focus on what we do best? Maybe we’ll sell more and have less work.”