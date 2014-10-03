How Gillian Flynn Adapted Her Biggest Novel, “Gone Girl,” Into Her First Screenplay

Authors have a way of disappearing from the praise that surrounds a successful film adaptation. Sure, they’re the ones who drafted the blueprint, but then a whole team of cinematic architects turns it into Fallingwater , and catches all the acclaim that follows. There are exceptions–authors like William Peter Blatty or Joan Didion adapted their novels The Exorcist and Play It As It Lays, respectively–but, like those writers, they are often vets of the Hollywood system when they get the opportunity. Considering she’d never written a screenplay before, Gillian Flynn might’ve easily become a Gone Girl from her novel’s high-profile film adaptation, but instead she stood her ground and remained front and center throughout production.

Gillian Flynn Courtesy of Gillian Flynn

By any measure, Flynn’s deeply unsettling thriller was a publishing phenomenon. Gone Girl stayed astride the New York Times bestseller list for 11 weeks, selling over 6 million copies before even coming out in paperback. It was the kind of book you could count on seeing in every subway car and airplane cabin, and by the time you recommended it to your mom, she already had a copy. The story of Nick and Amy Dunne unfolds with a narrative verve that keeps readers uncertain who to trust at any moment, a feeling bound to follow them beyond the page. All the circumstances surrounding Amy’s abduction become less certain the more voices we hear from, a sensation that should ring true to relationships far less dramatic than the Dunnes.’ There was no easy method for transferring Gone Girl‘s masterful momentum or fog of unreliability onto the big screen, but Flynn managed to find one that not only stays faithful to the hard-edged book, but resulted in a critical hit.

Recently, the author talked to Co.Create about cutting down her unwieldy novel, collaborating with director David Fincher, and using visual tools for the first time to make her words jump off the page.

When she sold the film option for her book, Flynn made certain to build into her deal that she would have a chance to write the first draft of the screenplay. Not every author gets such a chance, and fewer still end up getting more than a “story by” credit.

“Normally what happens is the author write the first draft, and then they quickly get rid of the author and the author is never seen or heard from again,” she says. “Then they bring in the big guns to take over. I was lucky that David Fincher came aboard. He read my first draft, and within days I was flying out to L.A. to meet him. It’s a very gracious thing for him to have kept me on because even though I think my first draft was solid, it still would have been easier for him to say, “You know what? I’m actually going to have someone who’s written a fucking screenplay before write this one.” But he responded to the first draft and we have kind of similar sensibilities. We liked the same things about the book, and we wanted the same thing out of the movie.”





From an early age, Flynn had always studied screenplays. Before the Internet, she was the kid who sent away for mail-order screenplays and read them while watching movies. In order to apply her film lover’s point-of-view to what she wanted to see onscreen, though, she had to do her homework.

“I read through screenplay books and studied movies,” she says. “Then when David came aboard, I re-watched every David Fincher movie and read the screenplays and tried to see how they were translated. I also did a lot of studying of adaptations that I really liked, you know, everything from A Simple Plan, which I think is a great book and a great adaptation, and The Talented Mr. Ripley to less obvious ones, like Steve Kloves’s adaptations of the Harry Potter books. I talked to him about taking a very dense source of material and turning it into the movie it needed to be.”