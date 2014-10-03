Do You Have The Best Job In The World?

When Tourism Queensland posted “the best job in the world,” it was little surprise that the position received over 34,000 applications.

Sure, getting paid to soak up the sun’s rays and scuba dive every day sounds like paradise, but does having the title “best job in the world” mean you’ll be happier at work?

Yale School of Management psychology professor Amy Wrzesniewski says it’s not our job title that impacts our work satisfaction, but whether we view our work as a “job,” a “career,” or a “calling.”

Throughout numerous studies, Wrzesniewski has examined how the way we view our work impacts our satisfaction. Those who view their work as a “job” are only interested in the material benefits derived from their work. Daily work life is only a means to allow these individuals to acquire the resources needed to enjoy their time away from the job. Their major interests and ambitions are not exercised through their daily job tasks. Those who view their work as merely a “job” consistently have the lowest levels of job satisfaction and engagement.

Those who view their work as a “career,” on the other hand, have a deeper personal investment in their work and focus on advancement and increases in prestige and power that come from that advancement. But Wrzesniewski says those who have the highest levels of job satisfaction are those who see their work as a calling. These individuals don’t view their work as merely a means for financial gain or career advancement, but find the work itself personally fulfilling. “The work is an end in and of itself,” says Wrzesniewski. Those who viewed their work as a calling also reported fewer days of work missed than those who viewed their work as a job or a career.

Whether you view your work as a job, a career, or a calling has nothing to do with your job title. Wrzesniewski says within any occupation, you can find individuals with all three kinds of relations to their work. She found hospital janitors and groundskeepers who viewed their work as a calling, and physicians and nurses who viewed their work as merely a job.

So, how can a janitor view their job as the “best in the world,” you ask? Wrzesniewski identifies three ways to turn your job into the best: