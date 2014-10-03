Can This Women-Only Taxi Service Overcome Legal Hurdles?

As a woman, there are some situations where the presence of other women (and the absence of men) can put you more at ease. And thankfully there are many situations where women have that choice. If you want a woman doctor, you can certainly find one. If you want to join a gym exclusively for women, you can probably find that, too. And if you’d feel more comfortable catching a ride from a woman cab driver, there’s now an app that’s trying to make that possible.

The livery cab service SheTaxis–or SheRides in New York City due to regulations against using “taxi” in names–aims to ease concerns women may have about riding in a car alone with a man she doesn’t know by connecting female drivers with female riders. In New York, only 1% of the nearly 50,000 yellow cabs and 5% of the city’s nearly 60,000 drivers of livery cars and green cabs have women behind the wheel, according to the New York Times in an article last month.

Recent reports of alleged sexual harassment and assaults made by male cab drivers, like the lawsuit filed earlier this year by a woman who claimed an Uber driver “repeatedly fondled” her “legs, groin area, and breasts,” makes it clear why a service like SheTaxis appeals to women.

The “women for women” service sounds like a good idea, but some are questioning whether its business model is legal. Federal, state, and city discrimination laws forbid businesses to refuse to hire someone or serve a customer based on their gender.

New York University law professor Samuel Estreicher told the Wall Street Journal Law Blog that he thinks the business “has problems” since “the law doesn’t recognize the customer preference as a justification for discrimination.” However, Tamika D. Mallory, the company’s spokeswoman, told Fast Company that SheTaxis/SheRides won’t be discriminating against male hires because the company won’t be hiring any drivers at all.

The company recruits drivers already licensed with livery services and will dispatch those who come on board when a customer requests a ride through its app. When it comes to men requesting rides, Mallory said the app would redirect those customers to other cab services.

“We have attorneys who are involved and we’re moving forward with our launch,” she said.