Watch Iconic Photos Come To Life For Leica’s 100th Anniversary

We probably take more pictures in a week than our parents did in a year. With the explosion of personal photography ushered in by the age of the smartphone, it’s sometimes tough to imagine iconic photographs that have an impact on people around the world but don’t actually involve an animal or the Queen of England photobombing.

To celebrate both Leica’s 100th anniversary and the November opening of the new Leica Gallery São Paulo, the camera brand and agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi created this two-minute short film that touts the brand’s role in the evolution of the medium while recreating some of the most recognizeable photos of the last century. The narrator admits that not all of these historic shots were taken with a Leica, but that the brand did take “the camera out of the studio and placed it into real life… the most iconic images in history, even the ones that weren’t taken with a Leica, were taken because of the Leica… We didn’t invent photography, but we invented photography.”





Can’t wait, 100 years from now, when someone will make the claim, “I didn’t invent the duckface selfie, but I invented the duckface selfie.”