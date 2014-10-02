Netflix Inks Four-Movie Deal With Adam Sandler

If you like your comedies on the schmaltzy side, you may be delighted to learn that Netflix has landed human shruggie Adam Sandler for four exclusive feature films.

“People love Adam’s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “His appeal spans across viewers of all ages–everybody has a favorite movie, everyone has a favorite line–not just in the US but all over the world.”

Netflix will be partnering with Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, although the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Other than announcing the partnership, the streaming-video company known for its big data approach to content was mum on any further specifics: There is no word on when what the films will be about or when they will be released. Fast Company has reached out to Netflix with a few questions, and will update this post if we hear back.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced its first official feature film, the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, as it looks to dive further into original content. But betting big on Sandler strikes us as odd, considering his recent string of Hollywood misfires, namely Blended, which earned a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes despite the presence of on-screen paramour Drew Barrymore. Last December, Forbes estimated that Sandler may even be the most overpaid actor in Hollywood.

Sandler, however, seems enthusiastic about the forthcoming Netflix partnership. “When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said yes for one reason and one reason only….Netflix rhymes with Wet Chicks,” said Sandler (really) in a statement. “Let the streaming begin!!!!”

The 2000s are back, y’all.