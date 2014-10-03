Rethinking The Way We Help Employees Grow

When was the last time that you thought about the way you develop your employees?

An innovative workforce is a must-have for modern businesses, and in an ever-changing age when new opportunities and challenges are constantly facing us, we need to be able to respond in exciting new fashions.

But developing an innovative workforce requires innovative development techniques or the very process of development will undermine the innovation it seeks to encourage. So how can you make your workforce development processes more innovative?

Most employees, even those who seem least engaged in their work, are passionately engaged with other activities and the social networks around them. Much of their identity is rooted in these “tribes,” groups sharing similar hobbies, interests, or backgrounds.

This passion and sense of being part of something can be used to encourage employees both in self-development and in helping others to develop.

From a self-development point of view, you can find ways that an employee’s other identities connect with work and involve them in relevant projects. For example, a young mother might be particularly passionate in helping create new policies around maternity leave or designing a great marketing campaign for selling products aimed at infants. Through that experience she would learn new skills as well as create better outcomes.

In terms of developing others, employees are likely to work well with colleagues they identify with. So when looking for mentoring connections try to line up people who share interests beyond the workplace, which will encourage a closer and more productive bond between your people.