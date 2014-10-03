The 3-Step Process To Answering Even The Toughest Questions

On the reality show Shark Tank, there’s a four-word red flag that warns a contestant the Sharks have begun to circle and the success of the pitch is in serious danger:

“Just answer the question.”

On the show, being able to handle tough questions from the investors can make or break the pitch. Likewise, in your work, your ability to handle tough questions–whether they are from your boss, board, peers, or customers–can advance your agendas and accelerate your promotions, or it can derail your proposals and damage your career’s trajectory.

Over my 35 years of providing speaking coaching to business executives, I’ve taught an extremely simple process for dealing with challenging questions that I call the ABC approach. What’s great about my approach is that it helps you manage the pausing, panicking, and jumbled thoughts you experience in the face of a tough question. By implementing ABC, you will be able to deliver a strong, coherent answer with ease and impact.

So, how exactly does it work?

Alignment has two parts: First, you have to recognize what the questioner has said, and then you have to explain why you feel her perspective has merit. Begin with “I understand…” and briefly repeat her concern, letting her know you are hearing her. This shows that you are focused on what she is saying and are respectful of her viewpoint. Then, after saying “because,” show that you more fully understand where she’s coming from. Here is an example of alignment in action:

Question: “Do you really think we should be pursuing this when we are stretched so thin already?” Alignment Recognition: “I understand that the organization is handling more projects than ever before . . .”

Alignment Explanation: “. . . because we’ve restructured the organization, added new products, and introduced new tracking systems.”

Alignment is beneficial because you are immediately laying the framework to find some kind of middle ground in the anticipation of any potential conflict. But more importantly, alignment buys you time to think about your response. We think more than three times faster than we speak. Because of this, we can begin to formulate a coherent response in our heads during this alignment time. In these situations, you’re expected to answer quickly and smoothly, so the ability to buy some time is absolutely essential.