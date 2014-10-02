Inside The Fashion Incubator That’s Hacking Global Manufacturing

Apparel is a multibillion-dollar industry, but its manufacturing and supply chains still haven’t been disrupted by technology. And it’s not because they work well.

“I think the global supply chain for apparel is an area that is so complex that until this point nobody even wanted to touch it,” says Bob Bland, founder and CEO of Manufacture NY, a fashion incubator in the Garment District of Manhattan.





Bland and her team are relocating to an enormous factory space in New York City’s next hot neighborhood, Sunset Park, with the hopes of changing all that. If they succeed, it will mean a flood of new independent fashion companies and wearable device manufacturers for the city. By experimenting with small-batch, on-demand manufacturing, Manufacture NY could also produce innovations that ripple out to every company that creates and ships physical goods just about anywhere. It’s an incubator that could just as easily produce an Oracle-killer as the next vertically integrated fashion label.

Manufacture NY will have space for companies and individuals building apps, hardware, new textiles, fashion labels, and manufacturing processes. Bio-fabrics and bio-leathers, grown in the facility’s wet lab, will be led by the director of the building’s tech annex, MIT PhD in tangible media Dr. Amanda Parkes, who just won a Business of Fashion award for her role at Manufacture NY. There will also be open sourcing industrial knitting machines, digital printing, and other tech that most hackers would never normally be able to get their hands on.

And that makes fashion a lucrative place to be hacking right now. “When some people say ‘fashion’ they mean marketing and retail, but where the money really is,” says Bland, “is process innovation.” If you can map supply chains throughout the world, then you can figure out more efficient ways to source materials, make and finally ship goods. “That’s where huge companies who have tons of money need these solutions and don’t have them,” says Bland.

Applications for the incubator space, which is being designed by Ole Sondresen, the architect behind Kickstarter’s converted pencil factory and Etsy’s headquarters here in New York, will begin in early 2015.

“This is a new typology for an office,” says Sondresen. “There aren’t many manufacturing spaces that are designed, they’re mostly built and engineered, so it won’t be a typical manufacturing space either; it has the components of incubator space, labs, and offices.”