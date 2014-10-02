Steve Jobs’s Biggest Talent Wasn’t What You Think It Was

Though it’s been three years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, the tech world remains fascinated as ever with his legacy.

In today’s 29th Floor episode, Fast Company senior writer Chuck Salter talks to executive editor Rick Tetzeli, coauthor of the upcoming book Becoming Steve Jobs.

Though Jobs’s unique management style and commitment to design are widely known, what is less discussed is another of his innate abilities: convincing regular people that they needed technology so advanced it was worthy of engineers.

“One of the things (Jobs) understood from the very beginning was that the technology doesn’t matter to the customer,” says Tetzeli. “It’s all about what the user gets out of this machine. Steve…made it seem as if you could just pick this up and do things at home. The machines had to catch up to his vision over time.”