Watch What Happens When Fast Company Staff Says No To Everything For A Week

In the quest to always get more done, we often find ourselves doing way too much.

So in the name of reclaiming a bit more of our time and sanity, we’re deviating from the norm a little for next week’s habit challenge. For the next week we will just say no. No to networking events, no to taking on extra projects, no to responding to (most) emails.

The inspiration for opting out in the name of productivity came earlier this week when we talked to Kristin Muhlner, the CEO of NewBrand Analytics.

Muhlner says “I’m really ruthless in terms of doing only those things which are absolutely essential. I’m saying no to a lot, both in work and life.”

She claims that this strategy of being strategic about what she chooses to do (rather than doing all of those things she feels she should do) frees her up to be fully present in the things that she does say yes to. “If you’re the person who says yes to every project, that’s a dangerous mentality to get into,” she says.

For the next week, several Fast Company editors will practice the art of saying no. We’ll turn down invitations for “quick coffee chats,” we won’t respond to the hundreds of email messages that don’t really need an answer, we won’t take on any extra projects, and we won’t stay late at the office.

Will we feel liberated from the unnecessary tasks that eat up all of our time or will we be consumed with FOMO? Tune in to our Live Chat at 11 a.m. on Friday October 10th to find out.