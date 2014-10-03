The Risk-Adversed Person’s Guide To Taking A Chance

To some people, risk is a way of life. To others, it’s a four-letter word, something to be avoided at all costs.

Many people have difficulty embracing risk because they’re afraid of failing: It might be embarrassing, it’s too expensive, it’s too…something else. But not taking risks often means saying no to new successful, rewarding paths. So the next time you’re inclined to label something “too risky,” keep these tips in mind:

You may not think about it, but you’ve already taken risks today, says Don Maruska, a California-based executive coach. From the route you took to work to what you ate for lunch, you regularly take risks.

The difference between everyday risk and business risk, Maruska says, is in the latter, uncertainties loom larger, or the person lacks experience to calibrate and navigate the risks.

“While changing may feel risky, not changing is risky, too,” says Lisa Colton, chief learning officer for See3 Communications, a digital agency for nonprofit organizations.

What’s the worst that could happen if you have the conversation? Will the other person hit you? Will you get fired?

She suggests starting small and working in iterations to make risk more palatable. In the past, she notes, businesses had to invest large amounts of time and money into research and development, and failure was costly. “Today, businesses can take small risks: evolving a product or beta-testing with different groups,” she says.

Frank Niles, an Arkansas-based executive coach, encourages his clients to practice “stretch and stability.” As he explains it, “The goal must stretch you beyond what you think you can do, but it must also come from a place of stability: a place where you have some experience and competence.”