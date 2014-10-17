This Is The User Experience Of A Heartbreak

Many have been in a situation similar to the one web developer and interaction designer Sarah Hallacher found herself in last year: going through a painful breakup and noticing how you and your partner’s lives are tangled up in all sorts of ways you’d never realized.

Today, those experiences–the moments of unexpected small reminders, decisions, and hassles surrounding a breakup–occur as much in our online lives as in our physical ones.

As Hallacher saw her own Internet experience change drastically after her breakup, she became intrigued by all the little questions she had. She hated how iPhone’s autocorrect feature would suggest her ex’s name, how their Venmo accounts were still kind of connected, how photos she’d been tagged in on Instagram just disappeared. When her ex blocked her on Facebook, she wondered if their Facebook memories were gone forever or if they’d remain intact if he unblocked her in the future. She googled: “does blocking someone on Facebook end your relationship?”

“It struck me that some user experience designer at Facebook is … making those decisions,” she says.

And so Hallacher, who graduated from NYU’s interactive telecommunications graduate program last year, started documenting her experiences, taking screenshots and exploring online forums for heartbroken people who also had questions. The result is her interactive collection of animated GIFs, “The User Experience Of A Heartbreak.”

“My goal was to pinpoint the exact place where something might feel painful for a moment,” she says. “I was trying to capture both the technology and the experience of it. “

The homepage of the project starts with a Google search. You can type in a word and auto-suggestions she’s populated pop-up. Each leads to its own GIF.