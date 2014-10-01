Mom Spins Her 4-Year-Old’s Harshest Burns Into Hilarious Marketing Gold

Kids are the future and can be adorable or whatever, but they have no filter when it comes to expressing their thoughts–good or bad, but especially bad.

How Not to Calm a Child on a Plane

Comedian/author/beleaguered parent Johanna Stein knows the pain all too well, judging by a short, “Momhead,” that she put together to promote her book, How Not to Calm a Child on a Plane. The clip is a compilation of her 4-year-old daughter’s real-life burns, replaying insult by insult, as she re-enacts her morning routine with what looks like a GoPro camera strapped to her head. The sleepy-eyed Stein endures a barrage of insults her daughter has flung in her face over time, which sound all too familiar to anyone who has kids.

“Did you take a shower today ’cause I don’t think it worked.”

“Your breath smells like a fart.”

“Are you gonna make yourself pretty today or are you going to look like you always do?”

“Clara and I were playing in your underpants and they fit both of us at the same time!”

These burns are so real, people.