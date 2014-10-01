Will Ferrell Says Goodbye to Derek Jeter, Red Sox Style

New York Yankees team captain/national hero/living legend/all-around good guy ( except if you ask Keith Olbermann ) Derek Jeter played the last game of his career this past Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. And something magical happened: The Sox fans were (gasp) nice.

You don’t have to follow baseball to be aware of the flat-out enmity between Sox and Yankees fans. Regardless, Fenway Park gave #2 a respectable farewell that, on some level, had to sting just a little bit (or a lotta bit). Leave it to Will Ferrell to capture said sting so well.





In this clip from Funny or Die, Ferrell is spot-on Bostonian, loudly expressing his conflicting emotions about “JE-DAH!” (“I LIKE YOU–I ACTUALLY LIKE YOU! BUT YOU’RE STILL A BUM.”)

RE2PECT, Ferrell.