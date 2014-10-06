3 Major Fail Tales Of Notable Tech Companies

In the tech world, startups and failures are often uttered in the same, celebratory breath.

While the rest of the working world still squirms at the thought of launching a business only to crash and burn, failing fast and often is invoked as a mantra for success everywhere from social media to the aptly-named global failure conference FailCon.

While company communications can spin missteps and poor decisions as opportunities and founders can attempt wrap themselves in as much silver lining as their bodies will hold, sometimes choices turns out to be mistakes. A technology startup’s failure rate is estimated as high as 70%, according to CB Insights, a venture capital and angel investment database.

When someone at a high-growth startup miscalculates, it results in the loss of a job, an entire company, or millions–if not billions–of dollars. The good news for those playing along at home is that it doesn’t cost a penny to digest their cautionary tales.

One’s loss is another’s massive gain. Back in 2009, Internet entrepreneur Brian Acton was looking to shed Yahoo’s exclamatory mantle for one splashed with a Twitter bird, or Facebook blue. He was rejected by both companies, according to his tweets. Acton eventually left Yahoo to build WhatsApp with another veteran of the company. Their instant messaging service proved so popular, it grew to 190 million active monthly users in five years.

Facebook came knocking. This time, the social network was interested in partnering with Acton and company to the tune of that also “provides for an additional $3 billion in restricted stock units to be granted to WhatsApp’s founders and employees that will vest over four years subsequent to closing.” Even if he pulled a six-figure salary and benefits, hiring Acton would have been less costly than Facebook’s acquisition–it’s the largest behind Instagram, which it purchased for $1 billion.

New York Times reporters David Gelles and Vindu Goel took Facebook to task on this buyout. “By any measure, Facebook is paying a steep price for a service that is widely used internationally but is less known in the United States,” they wrote in February 2014. “WhatsApp does not sell advertising and has very little revenue.”